Hearts of Oak to play Inter Allies and Adabraka Welders ahead of Caf Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have secured friendly matches with Inter Allies and Adabraka Welders as part of preparations for their CAF Champions League campaign.



The Ghana Premier League champions will first play now second-tier side Inter Allies on Wednesday, September 1. Then later that day, Hearts will take on Adabraka Welders.



The first match is scheduled to kickoff at 9:00 GMT and both games will take place at Legon Ajax Park.



Samuel Boadu will use the friendlies to assess the readiness of his players especially the new acquisitions including midfield dynamo Gladson Awako.



Hearts have been drawn against Guinean outfit CI Kamsar in the preliminary round which gets under in two weeks.