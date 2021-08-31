Hearts of Oak to play Inter Allies ahead of CAF Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak have secured a friendly game with Inter Allies as part of preparations for their CAF Champions League campaign.



The Ghana Premier League champions will play now second-tier side Inter Allies on Wednesday, September 1.



The match is scheduled to kickoff at 9:00 GMT at Legon Ajax Park.



Samuel Boadu will use the friendlies to assess the readiness of his players, especially the new acquisitions, including midfielder Gladson Awako.



Accra Hearts of Oak have been drawn against Guinean outfit CI Kamsar in the preliminary round which gets under in two weeks.