Hearts of Oak to play Adabraka Elders FC in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak will face lower-tier side Adabraka Elders FC in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in Accra.



The Phobians started their pr-season training last week ahead of the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.



The team underwent their coronavirus test as part of the side’s preparation for the CAF inter-club competition last Thursday.



The Phobians will be making a return to the Champions League for the first time in over nine years after winning the Ghana Premier League title.



Hearts will face Guinean outfit club Industriel Kamsar in the opening match of the qualifying round.



The Accra-based giants will meet Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Casablanca in the final round of qualifying should they overcome CI Kamsar in the first hurdle.



Hearts of Oak last clinched the prestigious CAF Champions League title in the year 2000 — beating Tunisian powerhouses Esperance in a two-legged final.



Hearts defeated Egyptian outfit Zamalek the following year to win the CAF Super Cup.



In 2004, Hearts of Oak added CAF Confederation Cup to their two African titles after beating fiercest rivals Asante Kotoko in the final.