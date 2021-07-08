Hearts of Oak to participate in maiden edition of West African Challenge Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The West African Challenge Cup to host Hearts of Oak and some other African domestic league for a preseason tournament in Benin in August 2021.



The Ghana Premier League leaders Hearts are already making plans for next seasons CAF campaign with sights set on preseason with just two games to end the current league campaign needing only a win to be crowned champions.



Management has set sights on arrangements towards pre-season to be able to prepare well the team for the continental football which next term.



The Phobians have missed for many years as they look to stage a massive comeback to Africa in style.



The West African Challenge Cup is a preseason tournament in its maiden edition organized by AUBAY SPORTS & MONANGE PROMOTIONS to bring Champion clubs from West and Central African countries together in one competition, as they compete against each other and in the end there win be the Champion of Champions.



This tournament is purported to unite our football teams and open up footballing possibilities for all who are involved. The event is scheduled for 14th-22nd August, 2021 in Benin Republic.



Hearts of will be the representation for Ghana in the competition with champions of the leagues of Burkina Faso, DR Congo, Guinea, Djibouti and Niger.