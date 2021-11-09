Hearts of Oak to meet Akufo-Addo ahead of 110 anniversary

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

• Prez. Akufo-Addo will meet Hearts of Oak today



• The Phobians will mark their 110 celebrations on Thursday



• Hearts of Oak won the league and FA Cup last season



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will host representatives of Accra Hearts of Oak at the Jubilee House today, Tuesday November 9, 2021.



Hearts of Oak the meeting forms part of the clubs preparations for their upcoming 110 anniversary on 11-11-2021.



The Phobians were in imperious form last season winning two major titles.



The club won the Ghana Premier League for the first time in 11-years and also won the MTN FA Cup after beating Ashantigold in the final on penalties.



The Rainbow club as part of their anniversary celebrations released a statement on Tuesday, which read;



“The club is very grateful to His Excellency, the President, for making time to engage us, as the club marks its 110th anniversary.



“The Board, Management, Technical Team and players of Accra Hearts of Oak will this afternoon pay a courtesy call on HIS Excellency, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.



"The club is very grateful to His Excellency, the Presionat, for making time in his very busy schedule to engage with us, especially in this very important week as the club marks its 110th anniversary."



