Hearts of Oak to know Caf Champions League opponent on Friday

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Confederation of African Football [CAF] will hold the draw for the preliminary round for the 2021/22 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup on Friday, August 13, 2021.



Accra Hearts of Oak, who won the Ghana Premier League under Samuel Boadu for the first time in 12 years, will represent the country in the CAF Champions League.



CAF will hold the draw for the preliminary rounds of TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.



The draw will be held in Egypt, Cairo.



CAF Member Associations submitted their representatives on Tuesday, August 10.



The race to succeed Al Ahly (Egypt), winner of the last edition of the CAF TotalEnergies Champions League, and Raja Athletic Club (Morocco), the winner of the CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup, will begin September 10 2021, with the first round of preliminaries.



The group stages will begin in February 2022.



The 12 best-placed national associations in the CAF ranking are authorized to enter two clubs in the different competitions.



These are South Africa, Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zambia.



