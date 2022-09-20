Hearts of Oak to hold training sessions at Pobiman

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to begin training at their newly-constructed training complex at Pobiman.



After years of using St Thomas Aquinas, University of Ghana, and ATTC pitches as their place of training, Hearts of Oak now have a training ground of their own.



The club announced that henceforth, official training sessions will be held at the Pobiman complex.



“From today, Tuesday, 20th September 2022, team Hearts will hold its training session at our Pobiman Sports Complex. Today’s training will start at 2 pm”.



Hearts of Oak have been working on constructing a modern and multi-purpose secretariat at Pobiman.



The facility when finished will serve as the hub of the club’s activities with hostels, offices, and training grounds, among other things.



It reflects the desire and direction of the club’s Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede to transform the club and return it to its glory status.



In the 2022/2023 season, Hearts of Oak are yet to win a game after two matchdays.



Hearts lost to Aduana Stars in Dormaa before drawing with regional rivals, Great Olympics on Sunday, September 18, 2022.





???????????? | CLUB NOTICE!



TRAINING UPDATE



From today, Tuesday, 20th September 2022, team Hearts will hold it’s training ????️‍♀️session at our Pobiman Sports Complex ????️.



Today’s training will start at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/UHvTwgHsmd — Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) September 20, 2022

KPE