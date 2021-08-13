Hearts of Oak to face Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in CAF Champions League prelims

Sports News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak will lock horns with Guinean outfit Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



The Phobians will travel to Guinea on the weekend of September 10-12 for the first leg tie before hosting the club in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on the weekend of September 17-19.



Hearts of Oak is the only representative for Ghana in the 2021/22 CAF inter-club competitions after Medeama and Asante Kotoko declined to participate.



The rainbow boys enjoyed a successful 2020/21 season winning both the league and the MTN FA Cup titles respectively.



They are returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2009.