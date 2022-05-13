Hearts of Oak to establish women’s team

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak to face Dreams FC in MTN FA Cup semis



Frank Nelson warns Kotoko



Hearts of Oak inaugurate Commercial Centre





Accra Hearts of Oak are in the process of forming a women’s team, Vincent Sowah Odotei, a board member of the club has said.



According to Sowah Odotei, the club is in the concluding stages of the formation and are confident that by next season the team will be playing active football.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM, the former MP for La Dadekotopon said the board is considering three names for the new club.



“Hearts of Oak will have its own female team next season. Currently, we have three names that the board is considering to choose and it will soon be made public – Vincent Odotei Sowah told Oyerepa FM.



The Phobians appear to be undergoing reorganization with the club showing some innovations recently.



Earlier this week, Hearts of Oak outdoor their newly-built Commercial Centre which will serve as the hub of the club’s commercial activities.



Hearts are also in the process of building a new secretariat, befitting of their status as one of the country’s best clubs.



The plan also includes the construction of a 50,000-seater capacity stadium in the coming months.



On the field, the Phobians have switched focus to the MTN FA Cup after losing out on a successive league title.



Hearts of Oak will play Dreams FC in the final of the competition on Saturday, May 14, 2022.





Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







