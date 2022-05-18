Hearts of Oak to establish women's football team next season - Board Member

Soccer News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak Board member Vincent Odotei Sowah has disclosed that plans are underway to form a women's team next season.



This forms part of the Ghana Football Association Club Licensing requirements for all Premier League clubs in the country.



According to the former Member of Parliament for Dadekotopon Constituency, the Board is currently considering the name for the woman's team.



“Hearts of Oak will have its own female team next season. Currently, we have three names that the board is considering choosing and it will soon be made public – Vincent Odotei Sowah told Oyerepa FM.



Hearts of Oak recently commissioned a new commercial center here in the capital.



The majority shareholder of the club Togbe Afede XIV has also cut sod for the construction of a new ultra-modern office for the club.