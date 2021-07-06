Hearts of Oak to block Raddy Ovuoka's exit

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak are ready to block a transfer move for Raddy Ovouka after an impressive display in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



According to reports, an unnamed French side is willing to pay US$ 600,000 to sign him.



Ovouka has been one of the key players for Hearts, who are on top of the Ghana Premier League table with two matches left to play.



The Congo international has made 25 league appearances for the Phobians and scored on goal.



Ovuoka is not the only player in the Accra Hearts of Oak team to have attracted interest from international clubs as Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Salifu Ibrahim have also caught the attention of foreign clubs.



