Hearts of Oak to beef up squad for Africa – Frank Nelson

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• By virtue of winning the GPL, Hearts will play in the CAF Champions League



• Frank Nelson says the club will not just participate in the competition but make impact



• They will augment the team with good players



Frank Nelson Nwokolo, a board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, has said that, the club will not go to Africa and make up the numbers.



Nelson told StarTimes that, Hearts of Oak have a plan to dominate club football on the continent and are making plans to achieve same.



He said the club will invest in quality players and ensure that they have a team capable of not just competing but making an impact in the competition.



He says, Hearts have a reputation as one of the continent’s big clubs and would want to enhance their reputation when they compete in the CAF Champions League next season.



“If we are going to go to Africa, we have to do some additions to the team. We also need to do some introductions because we are going to play with big teams.



“We know our boys are very good but at the end of the day we want to prove that we equally are very good. The teams we are going to meet need to know that we are not there just to add up to the numbers but we are there for a reason.



“That reason is for us to do what we have done in the year 2000 and 2004 by lifting the trophies in Africa. Certainly we need those game changers and we will bring them into the club. We know they are there,” Nelson explained.



In-form, Hearts of Oak are the winners of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League with a draw against Liberty Professionals last Sunday confirming their status as the best club in the country currently.



They are four points above rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko who have 57 points. Hearts of Oak remains the unbeaten club in their last twelve matches.



