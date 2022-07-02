Hearts of Oak threaten to sue Albert Commey over match-fixing allegations

Sports News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak are exploring dragging Albert Commey to court to establish his match-fixing accusation against the club.



According to club board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, the Togbe Afede-led Hearts board would never condone such a thing and questioned how such a bogus charge could be made against them by a veteran football administrator.



"It is unfortunate that such an irresponsible statement will come from such a man who is supposed to have been attached to football for some time now. Hearts of Oak is not a club of toddlers; it is the senior-most club we have in this country and the members of the Board of Directors alone should tell you that these are not people who will sit down and allow such a thing to happen. We won’t even allow management to attempt that because of the brand. We definitely will demand that he withdraws that irresponsible statement or meet us in court,” he said.



"The management of the club will write to him and ask him to come out with evidence to support what he said, failure of which we shall definitely take him to court for defaming the club and its distinguished leadership,"



Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, also reacted to the statement and demanded an immediate apology from Ashantigold's Deputy Chief Executive, Albert Commey.



"I've tried called Albert Commey for about 20x but no answer. Is it because he feels his team (AshGold) is going down so he wants to drag other clubs down? He has to apologise, retract that match fixing statement!," he told Asempa FM.