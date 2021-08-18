Hearts of Oak terminates contract of striker Abednego Tetteh

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak have terminated the contract of striker Abednego Tetteh.



Tetteh did not fare well in his 15 months at the club and has been shown the exit door.



The former Bechem United forward was excluded from Accra Hearts of Oak's squad for the 2021-22 CAF Champions League.



He bid farewell to his teammates, the technical team as well as fans on his official Facebook page.



He leaves Hearts with two medals as the Phobians clinched the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.



However, he would have been happy if he had played more matches following five appearances and no goal.



