Hearts of Oak target top 4 after losing GPL title race

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has hinted that the club's main objective is to finish among the top 4 teams in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



A defeat to Asante Kotoko on matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League moved the Phobians from 4th position to 6th position on the league table.



Hearts of Oak who won the league last season were hoping to defend the title but have failed to put up a good defence of their title.



Speaking after their 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium, coach Samuel Boadu said, his team would now have to fight and finish in 4th place.



“Until it is over it is still on course. Tactically the FA Cup is one of our targets but we will make sure Hearts of Oak will be part of that top 4 and when we win the [FA] Cup we will meet in the Super Cup and see who is really good. That is if there is fair officiating,” Samuel Boadu stated.



The defeat to Kotoko has left a 16-point gap between Hearts of Oak and their rivals on the league table.



Hearts of Oak still have a chance of winning a laurel this season in the ongoing MTN FA Cup.



