Hearts of Oak takes on debutantes Accra Lions in week 9 of GPL

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Sunday will witness a capital derby played outside Accra when Hearts of Oak take on regional neighbours Accra Lions FC at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The fixture which will be a matchday 9 encounter of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season was originally scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.



However, due to an event coming up at the Stadium after the venue was rented out by the National Sports Authority, the game has been moved to Cape Coast as confirmed by Hearts of Oak.



The home team in midweek recorded a first win of the ongoing season when the team triumphed over Elmina Sharks on the road.



Now with some confidence, the Phobians will be gunning for a second win this weekend when the team hosts Accra Lions on matchday 9.



The opponent, Accra Lions have performed quite well this season but haven’t been consistent.



On the back of a goalless draw with King Faisal in midweek, the team will target picking up points in the game against the defending league champions.



Player to Watch:



Gladson Awako – The highly-rated attacking midfielder finally made his debut for Hearts of Oak in the game against Elmina Sharks.



In a game where he climbed off the bench, his goals secured all three points for the Phobians. If he is handed a starting role, his quality could be the difference for his team one again.