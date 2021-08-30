Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim wins GPL player of the season

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Accra Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim beat off competition from four other players to win the NASCO Ghana Premier League Player of the Season Award.
The former Eleven Wonders midfielder was shortlisted alongside teammate Benjamin Afutu, Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics) and Diawisie Taylor (Karela United) for the award.
Salifu was impressive at Eleven Wonders as he won multiple Ghana Premier League Man of the Match Awards before joining Hearts of Oak in the second transfer window.
The left-footed player joined Hearts of Oak and walked straight into the first team.
He played a key role for The Phobians as they won their first Ghana Premier League role in 11 years.
The 21-year old scored three goals in 33 appearances, winning eight MVPs for his side.
Below are the statistics of the five nominees:
Augustine Boakye (20) – WAFA SC
29 Matches played
09 Goals
13 Assists
07 MVPs
Salifu Ibrahim (21) – Eleven Wonders & Hearts of Oak
33 Matches played
03 Goals
08 Assists
08 MVPs
Gladson Awako (30) – Great Olympics
31 Matches played
07 Goals
07 Assists
04 MVPs
Diawisie Taylor (21) – Karela United FC
31 Matches played
18 Goals
07 Assists
04 MVPs
Benjamin Afutu Kotey -Hearts of Oak
29 Matches played
09 Goals
02 Assists
02 MVPs