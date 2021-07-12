Hearts of Oak star Ibrahim Salifu happy to clinch first career title

Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu is happy with his side league title win on Sunday after matchday 33 against Liberty Professionals.



The Phobians have been declared champions following Asante Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United which sees them take a four-point lead on the table ahead of the final round of matches.



Salifu joined Hearts of Oak from Eleven Wonders in the second transfer window and has been a key player for the side.



He won multiple man-of-the-match awards this season and is in contention for the Most Valuable Player Award.



The left-footed player took to social media to express his delight as he secured his first career title with the Phobians.



Hearts of Oak break the jinx to win their 21st league title for the first time since 2009.