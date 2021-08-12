Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnie to earn Black Stars call up

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnie is set to earn his maiden call up to the senior national football team the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, according to reports.



The 20-year-old played a key role in Hearts of Oak winning the double in the just ended 2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Afriyie scored in the Super Two clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko to secure that vital win for the Phobians as they closed in on their 21st league title.



The nimble-footed player also captained the Black Satellites team to win gold at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations held in Mauritania.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie earned a call up to the Black Meteors team for the Korea and Japan friendlies but was not released by his call up.



According to sources, the youngster could be invited as part of Charles Kwabla Akonnor squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa in September.



CK Akonnor is expected to announce his squad on Friday 13 August, 2021.



Ghana is scheduled to host Group G opponents Ethiopia on Friday, September 3 in Cape Coast, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg respectively.