You are here: HomeSports2021 07 15Article 1310170

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Disclaimer

Source: atinkaonline.com

Hearts of Oak star Afriyie Barnieh gets brand new car as gift

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Hearts of Oak player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Hearts of Oak player

Accra Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is set to take home a brand new car for playing a vital role in the club’s title triumph.

The Black Satellites captain is being given a Hyundai Veloster by the Owner of Pacific Oil, Alhaji Malik.

With just a game to end the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, the Phobians have been declared winners of the season.

Barnieh grabbed the headlines after scoring the winner against Asante Kotoko and was on the scoresheet in their 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals.

Barnieh played an instrumental role, especially in the second round of the season, as the Phobians ended their 12-year trophy drought.

Hearts of Oak will wrap up their season with an away game against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Saturday.