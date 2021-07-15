Hearts of Oak star Afriyie Barnieh gets brand new car as gift

Sports News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Accra Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is set to take home a brand new car for playing a vital role in the club’s title triumph.



The Black Satellites captain is being given a Hyundai Veloster by the Owner of Pacific Oil, Alhaji Malik.



With just a game to end the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, the Phobians have been declared winners of the season.



Barnieh grabbed the headlines after scoring the winner against Asante Kotoko and was on the scoresheet in their 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals.



Barnieh played an instrumental role, especially in the second round of the season, as the Phobians ended their 12-year trophy drought.



Hearts of Oak will wrap up their season with an away game against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Saturday.