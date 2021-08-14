Hearts of Oak sign New Edubiase midfielder Salim Adams - Reports

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak are reported to have completed the signing of Salim Adams on a two-year deal.



The youngster joins the Ghanaian giants from Division one side New Edubiase for an undisclosed fee.



According to the report, Salim Adams's capture is a replacement for Benjamin Afutu Kotey.



Contract negotiations between Afutu Kotey have broken down with the midfielder set to ditch Accra Hearts of Oak for a Tunisian club.



Salim has been signed to replace the combative midfielder.



The youngster was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the AFCON U-20 Championship in Benin last year.



Hearts of Oak set to represent Ghana in next season CAF Champions League are in the market to strengthen their squad ahead of the campaign.