Hearts of Oak sign 19-year-old left back Richard Kwabena Agyei from Nkoranza Warriors

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have swiftly moved to fill the void left by the departure of Congolese striker Raddy Ovouka to USL side New Mexico United on a season long loan deal.



The phobians have signed 19 year old full back Richard Kwabena Agyei from lower tier side Nkoranza Warriors.



Currently the club have only one recognized full back in the shape of William Denkyi and the acquisition of the lankyn full back will help the club to adequately cover the left back. “It is true I have signed for Hearts of Oak and I’m appreciative of everything the management and board of Hearts of Oak has done for me. The reception was great and may God bless them for having the believe in me.” Richard Kwabena Agyei told Fox FM



“It beats my imagination for a big team like Hearts of Oak to sign me. My entire family support Hearts of Oak and it’s a dream come true for me.”



“Replacing Raddy Ovouka is a big challenge and I have to work hard to live up to the expectation,there is no pressure on me to deliver though.”





