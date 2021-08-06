Hearts of Oak show interest in two of our players - Great Olympics coach confirms

Sports News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker says Hearts of Oak are interested in signing Jamaldeen Haruna and Razak Kasim.



The Ghana Premier League champions are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of their participation in the CAF Champions League next season.



The Phobians have been linked with a lot of players in the ongoing transfer window.



Annor Walker in an interview has confirmed that The Phobians have contacted the club for the center-back and defensive midfielder.



"Hearts of Oak have shown interest in our center-back Jamaldeen Haruna and Razak Kasim" Annor Walker told Asempa FM.



The Phobians are also looking to sign Great Olympics skipper Gladson Awako .



According to reports, the former TP Mazembe midfielder has agreed personal terms with Hearts of Oak.



The 30-year-old has also confirmed his readiness to play for the Ghanaian giants.







