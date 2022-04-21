Hearts of Oak shifts attention to FA Cup after losing sight on Ghana Premier League title

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak have shifted their attention to the MTN FA Cup after losing sight on the Ghana Premier League.



The reigning league champions currently trail league leaders Kotoko by 16 points with nine games to end the season.



Hearts of Oak are on 37 points after 25 matches, while perennial rivals, Kotoko are at the summit of the league log with 52 points.



In an interview, Fatawu Mohammed who led the club to win a treble last season admitted winning the Ghana Premier League title this season would be difficult and has therefore set sights on winning the MTN FA Cup to appease their fans.



“We need to win all our matches and hope Kotoko loses but that would be difficult. For now, we would shift our attention to the MTN FA Cup and we have no excuse than to win this for our fans” he said as quoted by GNA Sports.



Hearts of Oak are in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup and will take on Dreams FC.



