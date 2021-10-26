Hearts of Oak shift focus onto Confederation Cup after Champions Legue fiasco

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak will now have a Confederations Cup opportunity after their Champions League adversity last Sunday in Morocco.



The Phobians, after losing 6-1 to Wydad Athletic Club, drops to the Confederations Cup playoffs, to begin another search for group stage participation.



Ahead of the draw on Friday, the rainbow boys have been placed in Pot 3, where teams are to pitched against those in Pot 4.



The Club on Monday released a statement apologising to its fans after their humiliation defeat in Casablanca, leading to their failure to qualify to the group stage of the Champions League.



It has also asked fans to stick by the club, promising to find inspiration from the humiliation, to do better in the CAF Confederation Cup.



“We have a chance to make amends in the confederation cup and this important lesson we have picked up in Morocco will inspire us to rise above our current disappointment.



“We apologize to our fans for not making the ultimate dream come true, but we believe this is the time that the team needs you."



Hearts of Oak is will just be making their second attempt to play in the Confederations cup since they won the maiden edition in 2004.



They were eliminated at the playoff stage by Esperance in the 2015 edition.



The club is also preparing to defend its league title they won last season.