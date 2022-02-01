Hearts of Oak set record with Sulley Muntari signing

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Hearts of Oak have become the first Ghana Premier League side to sign a former UEFA Champions League winner following the signing of Sulley Muntari.



He won the UEFA Champions League under Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan and scored some fabulous goals for the Italian giants.



The reigning GPL champions announced Sulley's deal via social media post on February 1, 2022, hoping to augment their squad in their title defence season.



The 37-year-old has experience from three World Cup tournaments, having featured for the Black Stars in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cup editions.



Muntari was an influential figure as the West African powerhouse reached the quarter-final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and scored a cracking finish against Uruguay in the quarter-final.



Muntari has been training with the Phobians for some time and during the post-match of the Phobians narrow 1-0 victory over King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium, head coach Samuel Boadu told StarTimes’ Eli Kondoh that the addition of the former Udinese star will immensely contribute towards the success of his side.