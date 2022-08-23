You are here: HomeSports2022 08 23Article 1608569

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Hearts of Oak sell Ansah Botchway for ¢40,000 to Samartex

Accra Hearts of Oak have sold midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway to newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side, Samartex 1996 FC.

The Phobians transferred the player for a fee speculated to be within the region of GH¢40,000.

Hearts of Oak earlier released the player but announced his return following offers from other clubs.

The 26-year-old was among some players to have been deemed surplus to requirement by the club at the end of the season.

Ansah Botchway had a good spell at Hearts of Oak and won the GPL title, two FA Cups, Super Cup and the President’s Cup.

The midfielder joined Hearts of Oak three seasons ago on a free transfer from Liberty Professionals.

The Samreboi-based side are expected to unveil Ansah Botchway in the coming days.

