Hearts of Oak’s ultimate target is to win the league back-to-back – Board member

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is confident that the club will win the Ghana Premier League in succession.



The Accra based side was crowned league champions for the first time in 12 years after coach Samuel Boadu was brought in.



The former Medeama coach transformed the Phobian team and later went on to beat Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium and also ensured the team went unbeaten till their final match where they lost by 1-0 to WAFA in the league.



Following their success last season, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe has revealed that their ultimate target this season is to win the Ghana Premier League again.



“The new Ghana Premier League I can tell you that we will do very well,” the Hearts of Oak board member told JoySports.



According to him, the Phobians need a bit of consistency to achieve their dominance during the 2000 to 2002 period where they won the league 3 consecutive times.



“We’ve got a very good team, what they need is constant training” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe adding that “with the league coming now, they will always be on their toes. They will come out with better results.”



Asked if they are capable of winning the league title again, he said, “Ultimately that is our target and I believe we shall definitely win it, when the league starts, we shall see.”



