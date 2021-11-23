Hearts of Oak's poor form brings Kotoko joy- Opoku Nti

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Opoku Nti believes Hearts of Oak's poor run of results is good for Kotoko



He adds Kotoko-Hearts trolls make the GPL interesting



Kotoko lead Hearts 9 points on the GPL table





Former Asante Kotoko player, Samuel Opoku Nti, has said Hearts of Oak's challenging start in the season has brought the Reds so much delight.



The Porcupines are at the top of the table while their arch-rivals sit in the relegation zone and are yet to record a single win after four games.



Meanwhile, Kotoko have won all four games on the trot and are the only side to do so in the new Ghana Premier League(GPL) season. The Porcupines have opened a 9 points gap for their rivals.



Reacting to the difference in form between the two premiership giants, Opoku Nti said the Porcupines finds happiness in their bitter rivals' poor showing.



"The Kotoko fraternity is happy and fortunately they (Kotoko) play their matches before Hearts of Oak play theirs. So, whenever they win, there is pressure on Hearts of Oak."



Hearts of Oak fans have been on the receiving of trolls, which the Kotoko legend believes the trolls make the game interesting.



"Whether Hearts like it or not that is how it is. In the same way, if Kotoko finds themselves in a situation like this Hearts will be happy. That makes the game interesting."