Hearts of Oak’s new signings start training

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

It was all joy in the camp of Accra Hearts of Oak on Monday, August 23, 2021, as the newly signed players joined their teammates to train.



The Phobians emerged as Champions of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2020/2021 football season.



As a result, the club has been selected to represent Ghana in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League next season.



Keen on doing well in the competition, Accra Hearts of Oak have signed six quality players to strengthen its squad.



The players include Enoch Asubonteng, Benjamin Yorke, Salim Adams, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Suraj Seidu, and Gladson Awako.



On Monday, all the players were present at the team’s training grounds and put in work as preparations continue for the first match in the CAF Champions League in September.



Next month, Hearts of Oak will come up against Guinean outfit CI Kamsar in a two-legged tie in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.