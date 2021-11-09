Hearts of Oak’s meeting with Akufo-Addo cancelled

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

• Prez. Akufo-Addo’s meeting with Hearts of Oak has been called off



• The meeting was scheduled for Tuesday



• A new date for the meeting would be communicated by club



Accra Hearts of Oak’s meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been postponed.



The Phobians were scheduled to meet the first gentleman of the land on Tuesday at the Jubilee House. A statement released by Hearts of Oak about the postponement of the meeting said a new date will be communicated soon.



“The schedule meeting with the president at the Jubilee House has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be confirmed from the Presidency,” a statement from Hearts of Oak read.



Hearts of Oak's meeting with the President is part of the club’s preparations for their upcoming 110 anniversary on 11-11-2021.



The Phobians were in imperious form last season winning two major titles.



The club won the Ghana Premier League for the first time in 11-years and also won the MTN FA Cup after beating Ashantigold in the final on penalties.



