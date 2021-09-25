Hearts of Oak’s first 5 Premier League fixtures for 2021/22 season

Sports News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Hearts of Oak’s fixtures for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season have been announced.



The new campaign is set to kick off of on Friday, October 29, 2021 at match venues across the country.



The upcoming season is expected to end on Sunday, June 19, 2022.



The Phobians begin their title defence at home against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports stadium on Matchday 1.



Their first away fixture of the season will see the Accra based giants travel to Sogakope to face WAFA.



Then Coach Samuel Boadu and his boys return home to host Aduana Stars in a mouthwatering match day three encounter.



Their next match will be a tricky test against AshantiGold SC in Obuasi before another trip to Medeama SC to complete their first five rounds of matches.