Hearts of Oak’s current technical team can’t carry us far - Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe that he has no confidence in the club’s technical team as they prepare for their campaign in Africa.



According to the veteran football administrator, the technical team of Hearts of Oak head by coach Samuel Boadu lacks direction as players continue to show gross indiscipline whiles orders have aged.



He expressed that the club needs a competent coach like the late Jones Attiquayefio to lead the team to success as they prepare for the CAF Confederations Cup.



“I have a problem with Hearts of Oak’s technical direction of the club, most of the players appear to be indisciplined in the team and are either aged or lazy,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe told Accra-based Angel FM.



“I strongly have my doubt that the technical team can do well in Africa. Hearts of Oak is a big club and must always be in the hand of a big coach like Attiquayefio."



Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe who was speaking to Accra-based Angel FM, stated that, “I believe the current technical team can’t carry us far.”



Under the supervision of coach Samuel Boadu, Hearts of Oak have won five trophies for the club a feat the club as struggled to achieve for over a decade.



