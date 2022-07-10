Hearts of Oak's Samuel Inkoom trains hard during off-season

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Samuel Inkoom has committed to training hard in the off-season to ensure he stays fit and in good shape for the next football campaign.



The ex-Ghana U20 champions joined Hearts of Oak earlier this year on a free transfer after ending his stay in Georgia where he impressed a lot in the last few years.



After his return to Ghana to play for the Phobians, Samuel Inkoom provided a squad boost for the team and helped the side to finish the campaign as champions of the MTN FA Cup.



Although the season has ended, the full-back has decided to stay fit throughout the holidays.



In a video posted on his Twitter page, he is spotted going through what appears to be difficult drills to stay fit.



Check out the workout drills in the video attachment below:



