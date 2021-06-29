You are here: HomeSports2021 06 29Article 1297462

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanafa.org

Hearts of Oak's Samuel Boadu wins Coach of the Month award

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu play videoAccra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has been named coach of the month for May after leading the club on a fine run during the month.

The league leaders won five Premier League games and lost one, scoring 8 and conceding two, a run of form that saw the Phobians jump from fifth to first on the Premier League table.

Boadu beat off competition from Mariano Barreto, Prosper Narteh-Ogum, and Yaw Preko.

The former GHAPOHA and Berekum Arsenal player walks home with a 43-inch NASCO Television set, a NASCO Men's grooming set, and a personalized trophy from electronic partner NASCO electronics.

Join our Newsletter