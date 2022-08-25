Hearts of Oak's Salifu Mohammed loses mother

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the death of midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu's mother.



The Phobians offered their condolences to their star player and the entire Ibrahim family for their loss.



"Our condolences to the family of one of our players, Salifu Ibrahim who has lost his mother."



"Per Islamic teachings she has since been buried and the final funeral rites will be performed on 11th September 2022. May Allah comfort you and your family," Hearts of Oak tweeted.



Salifu Ibrahim was named the best local player by the Ghana Football Association in 2021 after helping Accra Hearts of Oak to win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.



He joined Accra Hearts of Oak from Techiman Eleven Wonders after a successful half-season at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



