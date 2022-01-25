Hearts of Oak' s Salifu Ibrahim set to miss Super Clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Hearts of Oak key midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim is set to miss his side's super clash with Asante Kotoko on February 20, 2022.



The 22-year-old picked up an injury during the Phobian's defeat to Karela United on matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League and thus could miss the biggest game on the Ghanaian football calendar.



Following the injury, Salifu is set to be sidelined for three to four weeks due to a foot injury, the club confirmed via their Twitter page.



Hence, the diminutive midfielder will miss a couple of games which include the match against league leaders and arch-rivals Kotoko.



Salifu will miss Hearts of Oak's game against King Faisal, then the local derby against Great Olympics, the trip to Real Tamale United, and the outstanding home fixture against Kotoko.



The reigning league champions are having a challenge title defense season as they lie seventh on the league table.