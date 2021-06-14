Hearts of Oak's Salifu Ibrahim clinches 8th Man of the Match Award

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim was named the most valuable player in their 2-0 win over Medeama SC in their match-week 29 encounter on Sunday evening.



The Phobians cemented their place at the top spot with the impressive win at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ibrahim opened the score for the Phobians on the 41st minute with a cool finish before Benjamin Afutu's header on the 58th minute sealed their place on top of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League table.



He was substituted on the 84th minute of the game by Manaf Umar after picking up a knock.



The 21-year-old has won eight man of the match awards in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Salifu who joined Hearts of Oak from Techiman Eleven Wonders prior to the start of the Premier League second round has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 26 matches.



Salifu who has been a key player for the side will be hoping to continue his impressive outings when Hearts of Oak play Legon Cities as guest in the matchday 30 games on Wednesday.



