Hearts of Oak's Patrick Razak to join Nsoatreman FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak speedster Patrick Razak is close to joining Ghana Premier League newcomers Nsoatreman FC ahead of next season.



The Nsoatre-based club is keen on making an impact in their debut season in the Ghanaian top-flight, however, they have set sights on beefing up their squad with the signing of Razak.



The enterprising winger struggled for playing time in the just-ended season under Samuel Boadu.



According to Kumasi-based Pure FM, Nsoatreman FC is in advanced talks with the former Horoya AC star and could put pen to paper in the coming days.



Nsoatreman FC secured qualification to the Ghana Premier League after beating Tamale City in the Division One League play-off in Zone 1.