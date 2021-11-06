Hearts of Oak's Lawali Mamane undergoes successful knee surgery in South Africa

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawali Mamane Abdourahamane has successfully undergone a knee surgery in South Africa.



The Nigerien has been out of action for months due to injury.



The player flew from Ghana to South Africa on Monday for the surgery.



Mamane sustained the injury during a Ghana Premier League game with the Phobians during the 2020/21 season.



He will be continuing his rehabilitation and recovery process before he returns to Ghana.



He has expressed his deepest appreciation to all and sundry who have made it possible to successfully go under the knife.



"I thank everyone for your prayers and best wishes," he told the club website.



"The support has been massive especially what I have enjoyed from the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV," Lawali added.



