Hearts of Oak's Kofi Kordzi invokes anger of Volta River gods on journalists

Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi has invoked curses on journalists for supposedly reporting false news about him during his impasse with the club.



Kordzi fell out of favour with head coach Samuel Boadu during the just-ended GPL season, sparking reports that the player was indiscipline.



In an interview with Angel FM, he stated that he has faithfully placed all journalists who have accused him in the hands of God, the River Volta, and the Black Volta.



"I've left you all in the hands of God and the river in my hometown. River Volta and Black Volta are there. When I came from Qatar I came to your studio(Promised to play Hearts wholeheartedly). And when I started I was playing and scoring goals because God will never disgrace me. But later they sidelined me and I never understood it and I heard people saying 'he is not good enough' and all sorts of things," he said.



"Some even said I don't go to training. But who will decide to bench his leading goal scorer? I was scoring, it was not that I wasn't scoring. And a player doesn't gain form by sitting on the bench, when you play consistently that is when you will gain form. (Black Stars coach) Otto Addo said many Ghanaian journalists don't understand football and it is true...But all the same, I come from dirt so I don't mind if you decide to dirty me," he added.



After a brief stint in Qatar, Kofi Kordzi returned to Hearts for a second spell at the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



He became the club's top scorer after the first round with 7 goals, but got dropped out of the squad for an unknown reason during the final lap of the season.



Kordzi's situation worsened when he was banned by the club for participating in a community tournament after being left out of the matchday squad.



Kordzi, along with a couple of others who were declared surplus to requirements and released by Hearts of Oak on July 26, 2022. The players, however, are yet to receive their official released letter.





