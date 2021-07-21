Hearts of Oak’s Emmanuel Nettey eyes career in journalism

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey has revealed that he will consider a career in broadcast journalism when he retires from active football.



Nettey has a journalism background at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Accra but had to shelve such dreams for a career in football.



The 24-year-old had to give up the pen and microphone to put on the football boots and jersey and he’s now making himself and his family proud for his exploits on the pitch.



The former Inter Allies midfielder was instrumental as Hearts secured their first League title since 2009.



Speaking to Asaase Radio in an exclusive interview, Emmanuel Nettey said “Yeah I do have plans of going (into journalism) because football won’t be for the rest of my life. It is for some time. And hopefully, after that time, if whatever I intend doing doesn’t materialize then I’m going to resort to that."



“But I believe and I trust so much in God that whatever I have prayed to him about will come to pass,” he ended.



