Hearts of Oak rubbish juju allegations by Algeria club

Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak have rubbished allegations spiritual machinations being levelled against them by Algeria club JS Saroua.



Hearts of Oak view the allegations as a plot by their opponents to destabilize them ahead of today’s game.



In a social media reaction, Hearts of Oak said that they remain focused and will give everything to get a favourable result from the game.



It has come to our notice that the JS Saoura officials have decided to tarnish our hard-earned reputation. They are accusing us of dealing in magico- religious powers in Accra and in Algeria to cause their defeat.



“Well, our opponent seems to be frightened by our potentials and the possibility of winning the game today so we guess they have deployed these barbaric tactics to prepare the minds of their supporters in most likely the event that they lose the match.



“We are motivated by our motto Never Say Die until the bones are rotten. We are Hearts of Oak and we are focused.”



The game is scheduled for 4:45pm and GhanaWeb will bring you live text commentary of proceedings in Algeria.



