Hearts of Oak release Patrick Razak, Ansah Botchway, two other players

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced that they have released five members of their first team squad.



The list includes defenders, Larry Sumaila and William Dankyi, midfielder Ansah Botchway and forwards Patrick Razak and Kofi Kordzi.



Kofi Kordzi returned to Hearts of Oak on a two-year contract after stints with Qatari side Muthair SC.



The striker made 22 appearances scoring seven goals for the Phobians before falling out of the good books of coach Samuel Boadu.



Kordzi was suspended by the club last season after playing a football tournament without the permission of Hearts of Oak.



Kordzi leaves Hearts of Oak with a year remaining on his current contract.



Midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway has also left the club after terminating his contract. According to reports, the midfielder is unhappy about how he has been treated at the club.



The former Liberty Professionals player joined Hearts of Oak two seasons ago as a free agent.



Ansah Botchway won five trophies with Hearts of Oak during his two years stint with the club.



The two players will be paid all outstanding dues by the end of the month according to our source.



JNA/KPE