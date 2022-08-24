Hearts of Oak register Konadu Yiadom for 2022/2023 season

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have registered defender, Konadu Yiadom in their official squad for the 2022/2023 Ghana football season.



According to a report filed by Accra-based Happy FM, the Phobians have registered the former WAFA captain before his official confirmation.



This news comes on the back of the statement made by Joe Abu Salem, the agent of Konadu Yiadom that his player will never play for the Phobians after a disagreement with Hearts of Oak Board Member, Vincent Sowah-Odotei on the radio.



In the document released by Happy FM, Konadu Yiadom was registered as Accra Hearts of Oak defender with the registration number GHA070366M.



Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly agreed a three-year contract with Konadu Yiadom.



