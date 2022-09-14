Hearts of Oak reduce rates for Olympics match after fan backlash

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have reduced ticket prices for their upcoming match against Great Olympics after a backlash from fans.



Hearts of Oak had earlier announced new prices for their first match at home in the Ghana Premier League but supporters agitated over the new prices as a result of the harsh economic situation.



The rates which were earlier released by Hearts of Oak were GH₵40for popular stand, GH₵60 for center line, GH₵100 for Lower VIP and GH₵150 for upper VIP.



However, in the latest price list Hearts of Oak charged ₵30 cedis for popular stand, GH₵40 for center line, GH₵60 for lower VIP and GH₵100 for upper VIP.



In a statement, the club said, “Our management has reviewed the Hearts-Olympics ticket prices. First home game! New season and we host Great Olympics. Kindly grab yours and let’s make a date on Sunday, 18th 2022.”



The match between the city rivals which is often dubbed the Ga Mashie Derby will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium at 3:00pm .



Great Olympics won their first match in the league by 1-0 after defeating Bechem United. Hearts of Oak lost their first match to Aduana Stars by a lone goal in an away fixture.







JNA/KPE