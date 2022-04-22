Hearts of Oak receives massive boost as Sulley Muntari returns to training ahead of Accra Lions

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has received a massive boost as experienced midfielder Sulley Muntari returns to training ahead of Friday’s clash with Accra Lions.



The 37-year-old has missed the Phobians’ last four games in the Ghana Premier League as well as the MTN FA Cup quarter-final triumph over Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to Hearts of Oak’s Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show, the ex-AC Milan midfielder is available for selection by the head coach.



“Sulley [Muntari] has been training for the past week and would be available for selection to the coach,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM.



The midfielder has scored once and assisted once in 6 Ghana Premier League games for the Phobians who are 6th on the league log and 15 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko.