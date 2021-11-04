Hearts of Oak ready for CAF Confederations Cup - Frank Nelson

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Board member of Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, counts on the defending champions to be ready enough to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup playoffs set to commence in November.



Hearts of Oak will face Algerian side JS Saoura in the first round of the CAF Champions Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 28, with the return fixture scheduled for December 5 in Algeria.



Mr. Nelson said, “We first need to prepare for the league and to defend the league. I know the competition starts in November and I know the coach will prepare them well,”



“Our players have the experience and we’ll play one or two league games which will help us prepare adequately before the tournament begins.”



He also believes the players have everything it takes to compete at the highest level in Africa, he added, “We are not afraid of Africa and I know the boys can compete in Africa.”