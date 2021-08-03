Hearts of Oak react to death of popular supporter Paa Kofi Sumsum

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak have reacted to the sudden demise of their popular supporter Paa Kofi Sumsum.



"Accra Hearts of Oak is saddened by the passing of Paa Kofi Sumsum, a former National Chapters Committee [NCC] PRO who passed away after a short illness.



On behalf of the Phobia family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to his family. Rest In Peace," the club wrote on Twitter.



Sumsum died on Monday afternoon less than 24 hours after his beloved Hearts of Oak booked their place in the MTN FA Cup final with an impressive 3-0 victory over Medeama.



Sumsum's last post on social media was on July 10. He posted a picture of himself celebrating Hearts of Oak's success in the Ghana Premier League.

















The Phobians ended their 12-year wait for the league crown on July 11 when they drew 1-1 with Liberty Professionals in Accra.Hearts can secure a domestic double on Sunday, August 8 when they face AshantiGold in the FA Cup final.But should they win, their staunch supporter Sumsum won't celebrate with them.