Hearts of Oak reach deal to sign talented forward Benjamin Yorke

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian champions, Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement with National Division One League outfit Samartex for the signing of talented forward Benjamin Yorke.



The 21-year-old has been on the radar of the Phobians since last year. Although there was interest from Asante Kotoko and a number of top-flight clubs, he is now heading to the capital to play for the Rainbow club.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Hearts of Oak are signing Benjamin Yorke on a four-year contract and will pay GHS60,000 to Samartex.



The forward is currently one of the brightest talents in the local league and was part of the Black Stars B squad that failed to qualify for the last CHAN tournament which was held in Cameroon.



At Heats of Oak he will be expected to provide a major squad boost for the team during the 2021/2022 football season where the club will aim to defend the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup titles.