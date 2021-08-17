You are here: HomeSports2021 08 17Article 1335283

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak reach deal to sign talented forward Benjamin Yorke

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Striker, Benjamin Yorke Striker, Benjamin Yorke

Ghanaian champions, Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement with National Division One League outfit Samartex for the signing of talented forward Benjamin Yorke.

The 21-year-old has been on the radar of the Phobians since last year. Although there was interest from Asante Kotoko and a number of top-flight clubs, he is now heading to the capital to play for the Rainbow club.

According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Hearts of Oak are signing Benjamin Yorke on a four-year contract and will pay GHS60,000 to Samartex.

The forward is currently one of the brightest talents in the local league and was part of the Black Stars B squad that failed to qualify for the last CHAN tournament which was held in Cameroon.

At Heats of Oak he will be expected to provide a major squad boost for the team during the 2021/2022 football season where the club will aim to defend the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup titles.